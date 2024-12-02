Cyber-security council established in Russia

The council will operate under the Military Industrial Commission and sources mention that an inter-departmental working group for information security would also be set up.

According to Sergei Shishkaryov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian government’s Maritime Board, the council will be used as a floor for carrying out an inventory of all laws and legislative acts, harmonize the legislation and get down to working out meaningful rather than declarative legislative acts that will help ensuring legislative regulation in matters of information security.

Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin also stated that there may be three kinds of threats, namely from a country or a coalition of countries that are stronger than Russia, from an equally strong enemy, or from a technically weaker enemy, be it a state or a terrorist organization.