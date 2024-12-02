Cyber-security becomes growing issue for small business owners

According to the August 2015 SurePayroll Small Business Scorecard optimism survey, the majority of small business owners are concerned about breaches to their internet and electronic security.

As cyber-security hacks have become an increasingly prevalent issue, 60% of small business owners said they are concerned enough that they are taking extra precautions including firewalls, offsite protected servers, multi-factor authentication, encrypted e-mails and multiple layers of password protection.

A majority of respondents to the SurePayroll survey (85%) said they would be willing to inconvenience customers if it meant better protecting the customers online security when using the companys products, services or websites.

The number of small business owners concerned about cyber security increased from 56% a year ago to 60% today.