Cyber risk management solution launched by insurance and tech companies

The new solution is designed to help organisations manage and protect themselves from cyber risk associated with ransomware and other malware-related threats, and it is comprised of cyber resilience evaluation services from Aon, technology from Cisco and Apple, and options for enhanced cyber insurance coverage from Allianz.

The group of companies say cybersecurity risk is growing and that losses from cyber threats are outpacing investment in IT security. The key elements of the offering include cyber resilience evaluation, cyber insurance, ransomware defence, access to Cisco and Aon’s incident response teams in the event of a malware attack.