Cyber-criminals become creative when taking advantage of the holiday season

According to a research conducted by eBay, fraudsters go to great lengths to blend their activity in with legitimate orders. Criminals choose to fraudulently purchase digital gift cards at the same time consumers typically return unwanted gifts in exchange for store credit. Many criminals also prefer to keep a standard Monday through Friday schedule, given that lab researchers see a spike in fraudulent attacks on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., just in time for deliveries to arrive before the weekend.

eBay Enterprise’s Fraud Technology Lab found that the highest fraud attack rates per state span the entire US. It also identified pockets of freight forwarding in coastal areas where merchandise can be more easily shuttled to international customers. While many authorized purchases pass through freight forwarders, certain product categories such as jewelry and electronics experience higher rates of freight forwarding fraud and may warrant greater scrutiny.