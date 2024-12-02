Cyber-criminals aim for easiest targets

According to a survey conducted by Palo Alto Networks, 72% of respondents said they will not waste time on an attack that will not yield high-value information.

A majority of the surveys respondents (73%) stated attackers hunt for easy, cheap targets. An increase of approximately 2 days (40 hours) in the time required to conduct successful cyberattacks can eliminate as much as 60% of all attacks. On average, a technically proficient attacker will quit an attack and move on to another target after spending approximately a week (209 hours) without success.

The average adversary earns less than USD 30,000 annually from their malicious activities, which is 1/4 of a cybersecurity professionals average yearly wage. A strong security posture increases the time to execute an attack. It takes double the amount of time (147 hours) for a technically proficient cyber-attacker to plan and execute an attack against an organization with a good IT security infrastructure versus 70 hours for typical security. 72% of respondents believe attackers will stop their efforts when an organization presents a strong defense.