Cyber-attacks to accelerate during holiday shopping season

According to a research conducted by ThreatMetrix, ecommerce transactions consist of the following risks: 7% of transactions were account creation, with 5.2% high risk, 14% of transactions were account logins, 5.5% were high risk and 79% of transactions were payments, with 3.4% high risk.

Findings reveal that while only 1% of transactions and logins are labeled as high-risk, financial services tolerate a higher threshold of risk at point of login and instead intercept attempted money transfers or rely on intrusive step-up authentication solutions to provide extra assurances. Financial services transactions consist of the following risks: 2% of transactions were account creation, with 1.7% high risk, 83% of transactions were account logins, with 0.7% high risk and 15% of transactions were payments, with 0.5% high risk.

The media industry, consisting of social media, content streaming and online dating websites, consists of 9% high-risk transactions, the highest percentage of all industries examined. Broken down, media consist of the risks: 6% of transactions were account creation, with 4.6% high risk, 66% of transactions were account logins, with 6.2% high risk and 28% of transactions were payments, with 3.7% high risk.

The report also shows that while Android represents much higher percentage in terms of market and browser share, iOS generates nearly twice the number of payments, logins and authentications of all mobile operating systems combined. Specifically, 64% of mobile transactions are either iPhone or iPod transactions. Additionally, 48% of mobile attacks target iOS devices.