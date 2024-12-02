Cyber attacks cost UK companies up to GBP 1 mln

79% of the UK businesses leaders surveyed believe that they have the appropriate security controls in place to defend against cyber attacks. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they had experienced a cyber attack in the past year, with one in five being in the dark when it came to knowing if their organisation has the right security controls in place.

Julian Cracknell, Managing Director for UK Services, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, said the research confirms that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical issue, but a challenge for the board. He added that companies need to ensure they have the right people, process and tools in place, so when a major incident occurs they are equipped to understand, contain and remediate.