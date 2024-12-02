CX Pay BV partners with Cybersource from Visa

The company wants to further increase its application’s compatibility to serve a progressively wider market. CX Pay first offered online payment services in 2016 and has grown its partner and client base across the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. CX Pay has provided solutions to merchants in 28 markets throughout the PanCaribbean area and beyond with some special integrations.

Cybersource, a Visa solution, wants to help small businesses reach a larger number of consumers. The collaboration with Cybersource allows CX Pay to offer service in additional territories and develop new payment features with the technology to serve more merchants in the region.

The Cybersource global payment management solution will also make it possible for CX Pay to support merchant platforms and other software providers and maintain security with 3DSecure 2.0 and other risk tools.