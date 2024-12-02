Customers - an ally in fighting banking fraud

According to a report by FICO, customers who elect to receive two-way automated fraud alerts on suspicious transactions can help stop fraud sooner. Findings show that 63% of consumers in the US said they would like to receive such alerts, but only 51% of Canadians and 46% of British consumers were interested.

The same source shows that 50% of consumers surveyed in the US, Canada and UK said they wanted to use a mobile app to control the types of transactions for which their cards could be used and the maximum purchase amount for allowable transactions, along the lines of what’s illustrated in the graphic.