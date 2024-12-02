Customer authentication experience - key driver in omnichannel authentication management

The survey aims to outline the state of omni-channel authentication strategies at financial services organizations (FSOs), observing that only 28% of FSOs have fully implemented cross-channel authentication management. As a result, 61% will invest in an omni-channel authentication solution within the next 12-18 months, according to the survey.

Though FSOs continue to invest in a wide range of authenticators, the research showed that a lack of a unified strategy to manage authentication methods across channels resulted in poor customer authentication experience and less effective fraud reduction strategies.

Furthermore, 63% of respondents from FSOs are assessing current authentication strategies to identify where there may be gaps or requirements for further investments in omni-channel authentication. Titled “Omni-Channel Authentication: A Unified Approach to a Multi-Authenticator World,” the research showed that only 30% of the surveyed organizations have completed that assessment to date.