Curve selects Onfido to provide streamlined onboarding for its customers

According to the press release, Onfido’s identity document and facial biometric technology enables Curve customers to securely sign up in a just a few easy steps

Therefore, by integrating Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service, Curve customers are able to sign up by simply taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID seems genuine and is not fraudulent, and then matches it to the user’s face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present. Users are able to start their digital journey anywhere, anytime, through a user-friendly online experience that meets regulatory requirements.

Overall, through Onfido’s AI-based technology, Curve customers are able to digitally identify themselves safely and securely with minimal friction in less than a minute.