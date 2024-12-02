CULedger reveals pilot programme for blockchain-based identity verification

The three credit unions are Unify Financial Credit Union of Manhattan Beach, Desert Financial Credit Union, and TruWest Credit Union. All of them tested the tech for call centre operations involving employees and credit union members, while exploring new functionality, including wire transfers, mobile integration, and enrolment during new account opening.

CULedger mentioned that their solution aims to enable credit unions and their members to connect with one another on a much larger scale than ever before. According to Mobile Payments Today, the solution confirms identity using biometric data that is authenticated through a smartphone, such as voice recognition, fingerprints or facial recognition.