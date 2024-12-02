CSID introduces social media monitoring solution

The new service alerts social media users of privacy and reputational risks on any of the four major social media networks: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. CSID’s Social Media Monitoring alerts a subscriber of instances where they are sharing personal information via their social networks – profile info, comments, wall posts and more – which may expose PII and put them at risk for identity theft.

73% of online US adults use social networking sites, and by 2020, social data is expected to reach 44 zetabytes (or 44 trillion GB’s) according to IDC. The information shared across these networks can often be the final puzzle piece hackers need to unlock fraud or identity theft. Even innocuous information, such as mother’s maiden name, high school mascot or hometown, can answer the security questions that lead to a stolen identity. Furthermore, 91% of hiring managers screen job applicants’ social networking profiles during the hiring process.

CSID is a provider of global identity protection and fraud detection technologies for businesses, their employees, and consumers. With CSID’s enterprise-level solutions, businesses can take a proactive approach to protecting the identities of their consumers all around the world.