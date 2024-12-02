CSI Partners, Arctic Intelligence to provide enterprise risk assessment solutions

The two solutions help customers assess terrorist-related financial risks and evaluate anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. As an integrated, cloud-based solution, WatchDOG ERM will help businesses identify and prevent financial crime risks in all forms, including money laundering, fraud, bribery, cybercrime, and more. The solution features detailed dashboards that assist businesses build content modules, conduct control testing, and draft executive summary reports.

The second cloud-based solution, AML Accelerate powered by Arctic Intelligence, is a counter-terrorism financing and risk assessment platform that aims to reduce the cost and complexity of AML compliance. The platform supports users with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification requirements and breach and incident reporting, and issues notifications of AML regulatory changes on a consistent basis.