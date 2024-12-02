CSI, Kharon to strengthen KYC and sanctions risk management

CSI is a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, while Kharon is a research and data analytics company focused on security threats that affect global finance.

Kharon’s solution complements CSI’s WatchDOG Elite platform, which integrates customer data into a single software platform, helping with an institution’s compliance with OFAC screening requirements, USA PATRIOT Act regulations, and other international watch lists. Through Kharon, CSI’s customers will have access to 50 additional datasets, with an emphasis on European Union and other international data.

CSI’s WatchDOG Elite platform is a web-based sanctions screening software that streamlines and consolidates the OFAC watch list screening. The software provides real-time and retroactive screening integrated into existing payments and onboarding workflows. The platform incorporates detailed reports and audit trails, resulting in fewer false positives for a company’s staff to manage.