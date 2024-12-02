CSI cybersecurity survey shows that consumers are most concerned about identity theft





The executive report reveals insight into 2021’s survey results and a comparison to data from 2019, analysing how consumers’ cybersecurity concerns have changed.

The poll ran online June 10-14, 2021 and represents feedback from nearly 2,100 Americans aged 18 and older about their security concerns, beliefs, and practices. The global pandemic accelerated the adoption of online shopping and mobile banking among consumers, making cybersecurity education a priority for financial institutions.

According to the results, consumers are most concerned about identity theft (60%) and stolen debit or credit card information (60%). Additionally, 30% of consumers believe it is okay to use the same password for an online bank account that is used for other online accounts, which marks an increase of 6% points from 2019.

In addition to mitigating the risk of attacks, financial institutions that prioritise cybersecurity education can also experience an increase in customer retention. Nearly half of consumers (48%) indicated they would leave their financial institution if it suffered a data breach.