CSC invests in 360Globalnet to advance digital insurance services

CSC will have exclusive rights to resell to the insurance industry all 360Globalnet offerings including the company’s digital, cloud-based claims solutions that let clients to manage the end-to-end claims process via the Internet.

CSC will also provide systems integration services for 360Globalnet’s self-serve digital claims technology, which delivers complementary capabilities in self-service, smart mobile devices, live-streaming video, data analytics and fraud detection.

Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager at CSC, says the collaboration with 360Globalnet will help in developing their portfolio and leveraging data analytics for fraud detection, markets and customer information.

Under this new agreement, CSC will provide cloud-hosted web services that enable policyholders to report and manage their claims online, a video platform facilitating the capture, secure hosting and dissemination of videos and images, live video streaming services, as well as a data analytics package.

CSC is a US-based company which provides IT services and solutions for the insurance industry customers.

360Globalnet is a privately owned UK company, providing digital technology and services to insurers and non-insurers in the UK, Europe and US.