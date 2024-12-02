CSC enters alliance with start-up bank Atom

ConfidentID will be integrated into Atom’s digital banking application, which will be the only channel for accessing the new bank’s products and services, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages and loans. The software allows organisations to customize the level of authentication based on a transaction’s value and the bank’s risk management strategies.

ConfidentID provides identity authentication for mobile, online and other transactions using a combination of passwords, PINs, biometrics and other techniques. It has the capability to eliminate passwords to provide an enhanced customer experience.

CSC serves commercial and international public sector organizations throughout the world. Atom is a start-up bank, not yet launched, but recently authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA.