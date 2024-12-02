Cryptomathic to launch 'Bring Your Own Key' solution for Microsoft Azure key vault

‘Bring Your Own Key’ (BYOK) cloud solutions, which enable businesses using cloud services to generate, back up, deliver and manage their own cryptographic keys, have gained traction among businesses that require a high level of control over their data security in the cloud.

Until recently Microsoft Azure’s Key Vault BYOK support has only been possible using a single vendor’s HSM (Hardware Security Module). Microsoft has announced public support for a new protocol open to HSM and other security-centric vendors. Cryptomathic is an early supporter of this standard and the first to support it with a comprehensive banking grade key management system, CKMS, according to the official press release.

CKMS allows Azure Key Vault BYOK keys to be automatically pushed to the cloud under a policy dictated by the business. The same key(s) can be securely delivered to on-premises applications and even to a third-party cloud vendor.