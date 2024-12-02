Cryptomathic, SwissSign launch e-signature solution for European banks

Utilising the combined solution for QES, banks and other institutions operating in Switzerland and the EU can now deliver an end-to-end digital customer experience by introducing digital signatures that carry the same legally binding status as those that are hand-written.

The solution is deployable across all common digital channels including web browsers and mobile applications. The central signing solution utilises an organisation’s existing authentication infrastructure to deliver QES, allowing organisations to reduce costs, enhance agility, enable digitalisation and minimise liability risks.

The launch of this joint offering coincides with the total revision of the Swiss signature law (ZertES) and the recent enactment of the EU regulation on electronic identification and trust services (eIDAS), providing a new legal framework and set of standards for empowering web applications with eSignature capability. In order to comply with the EU’s new eIDAS regulation, the solution has been certified against relevant standards for the issuance of qualified certificates and for Trustworthy Systems Supporting Server Signing.

Cryptomathic is a provider of specialised software security solutions to businesses across industry sectors, including finance, mobile, technology, government and cloud.

SwissSign is a subsidiary of Swiss Post and an official certification authority providing qualified certificates.