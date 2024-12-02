Cryptomathic partners with Utimaco





Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on providing businesses and companies with access to trusted and secure solutions in key management, eSignatures, and safe payments.

In addition, both firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the collaboration

The collaboration will deliver closer alignment between Cryptomathic’s security software, as well as Utimaco’s hardware security modules (HSMs). This process is expected to further boost security and business readiness for the threats of a post-quantum world. At the same time, Cryptomathic’s CrystalKey 360 is expected to work in lockstep with Utimaco’s u.trust general purpose HSM in order to provide customers with improved support, secure crypto-agility, and post-quantum computing (PQC) readiness.

CrystalKey 360 represents a solution that was developed for managing cryptographic keys and HSMs through a single web-based application, and it is set to offer Ultimaco users access to a secure transition from their incumbent HSM supplier to the u.trust general purpose HSM.

Utimaco’s CryptoServer General Purpose HSM CC eIDAS version will be combined with Cryptomathic’s Signer to offer a high level of legal certainty under the eIDAS regulation. Furthermore, customers will benefit from a Qualified Signature/Seal Creation Device, which was designed in order to make the process of demonstrating compliance easier, as both the devices and software are certified together.

Technical standards will also enable interoperability, making the tool simple and fast to integrate with multiple services, from national ID to legacy technologies. In addition, joint clients will be enabled to use electronic seals in order to prove the integrity and origin of documents like government papers, invoices, or product manuals.

Cryptomathic’s modular payment platform for issuers will be integrated with Utimaco’s AT1000 payment HSMs, which will offer joint users the ability to manage all issuer jobs by leveraging a single point of access. This will include management and issuance of payment cards (such as virtual cards for wallets), advanced PIN management functionality (such as ‘PIN select’ or ‘PIN change’ on mobile), as well as highly scalable transaction authorization and an EMV-compliant Certificate Authority for private payment schemes.

The partnership will also enable issuers to move from on-premise solutions to the cloud, while joint clients will have the possibility to modernise their payment setup through leveraging a hybrid model, without risking PCI compliance or negatively impacting the overall customer experience.



