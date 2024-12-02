Cryptomathic partners with fidentity





The collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and accessibility of remote e-signature services while focusing on offering security and privacy to clients across the EU and Switzerland.

Following the European Union’s eIDAS and Switzerland’s ZertES regulations and laws, the remote QES offers non-repudiation and security in e-signature services and solutions.

In order for the QES to be performed, the user needs to have their identity verified first. The deal between Cryptomathic and fidentity prioritises the integration of an automated, legal complaint, and digitalised identity verification process in the remote QES signing experience. This will reduce the time of the procedure and make it more seamless, as there will be no necessity for a cumbersome, or the psychical manual process in which passports, IDs, or other identity documents need to be presented and verified in person and through a live video call.

The collaboration will combine Cryptomathic’s e-signature solution called Signer and fidentity’s KPMG-certified identity verification platform, IDENT. Signer represents a certified remote Qualified Signature Creation Design which was made available across the EU and Swiss jurisdictions. While delivering a seamless online identity verification product, fidentity is powered by automation and operates in full compliance with the latest Financial Market Supervisory Authority (DINMA), eIDAS, and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) requirements and laws.









fidentity’s products and services

fidentity specialises in identification and signature services while creating the needed solutions to digitalise business processes in compliance with the law.

Clients are able to integrate its audited KYC solution into an already existing business process in a more simple and flexible way. The secure process drives down acquisition costs while the development procedure (which includes source code and hosting provider) is transparent and can be reviewed at any time.

fidentity's products follow the needed regulations while being a fully compliant identification solution for self-service onboarding and assisted onboarding, and providing multiple capabilities, as well as fully paperless identification and signing.

The AI-based engine offers customers the possibility to have a guide through the entire onboarding process while being available for them 24/7. It was designed to be distraction-free and to operate in real-time, as it interacts with the user securely and privately, making the experience fast and hassle-free.

Furthermore, when presenting the wrong document or the wrong side of the file, customers get instant feedback as the AI checks the quality of the imported document live in the browser. The onboarding procedure can be started via mail, SMS, the fidentity application, or its website. The users can leverage different channels to archive a larger and more diversified reach of the company’s services.