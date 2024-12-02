Cryptomathic, LuxTrust partner to deliver digital signatures in the Cloud

The solution will provide a nationwide e-Signature service that will enable residents to access banking and government web services and digitally sign legally binding transactions or online forms from any location.

The central signing scheme allows Luxembourg residents to use their standard credentials and a single user-friendly authentication mechanism to access multiple online applications from any organisation connected to the LuxTrust service. A component for the service is the Cryptomathic Signer, a central server that delivers digital signatures with virtual chip cards.

Signer’s technology enables this service by combining public key infrastructure (PKI) and two-factor authentication (2FA) to provide legally permissible digital signatures. This technological break-through is now paving the way for new legislation on advanced e-signature adoption models for European Union members and is also implemented across Denmark and Norway.

Cryptomathic provides security solutions to businesses across a wide range of industry sectors, including finance, smart card, digital rights management and government. The company has assisted customers by providing systems for e-banking, PKI initiatives, card personalization, ePassport, card issuing and key management through security software and services. Cryptomathic has a global customer base of more than 300 companies and governments, including multinationals, such as card payment processors and payment schemes.

