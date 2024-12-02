Cryptomathic advises payment providers on security attacks protection

The latest released paper offers advice to banks and payment service providers on how to protect mobile banking, payment and host card emulation (HCE) applications against security attacks.

The material explores how the mobile security threat landscape has evolved as a result of recent changes in the mobile payments industry and highlights the key threats and countermeasures that developers need to be aware of when creating mobile payment applications. Countermeasures covered in the paper include reverse engineering capabilities, secure data storage, mobile device binding and TLS endpoint security.

Cryptomathic is a provider of software security solutions to businesses across industry sectors, including finance, mobile, technology, government and cloud. With more than 25 years’ experience, Cryptomathic provides systems for e-banking, mobile payments, PKI initiatives, EMV card issuing, ePassport, advanced key management and managed cryptography through best-of-breed software solutions and services.