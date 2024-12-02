Cryptocurrency enthusiasts concerned over Cloudflare, AWS incident

Labelled as “Cloudbleed”, the whole Cloudflare incident was caused by a bug in the system, which might have compromised the privacy of a small group of users. Over 1.2 million users on over 3,400 websites including Uber and OKCupid were affected by the memory leak, according to News BTC.

Furthermore, Cloudflare’s services are used by a majority of the cryptocurrency platforms and as a result the possible leak of sensitive information (passwords, encryption keys, messages, IP addresses, HTTPs requests) due to Cloudbleed has got them concerned.

To safeguard their customers, many exchanges and cryptocurrency services have started sending emails to their customers, asking them to take precautions to prevent any unauthorized access to their accounts.