Crypto.com announces payment integration with Oveit platform

Oveit is a fintech that provides Economy as a Service tools for events, venues, and smart communities. The solution allows event planners to sell tickets, manage registration, and set up cashless payments at the venues.

As a result of the partnership, 3,500 offline and virtual event organisers will be able to use Oveit’s platform to accept payments in crypto currencies via Crypto.com Pay. It will support payments in several cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, and CRO. Furthermore, event organisers can covert such cryptocurrencies into fiat of their choice following payment.

Crypto.com Pay Checkout is powered by the Crypto.com’s CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliant platform to protect customer payment data, online publication Verdict cited company representatives.

As part of the new partnership, customers using Crypto.com Pay to pay for events powered by Oveit will receive up to 10% cashback in CRO. The offer will be valid till 31 July 2020. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is a payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Hong Kong-headquartered company has more than 200 employees.