CrucialTec partners Kona-I to develop biometric credit card

Cardholders will verify their identity by scanning their fingerprints on the fingerprint module embedded in the plastic card.

According to CrucialTec, the card can be used more than 1,000 times with a full charge, but that is expected to increase when it goes into mass production later this year. The card is also fitted with a film-type rechargeable battery.

Cho Jung-il, Kona-I CEO, said the biometric credit card technology will replace password or authentication certificates in various sectors that require personal identification, including security, finance and the Internet of Things.

In related news, CrucialTec also announced that it had developed a new biometric verification system that can simultaneously read fingerprints as well as recognized heartbeats, in order to authenticate users.