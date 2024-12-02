CrowdStrike raises USD 100 million to fight cyberattacks

Accel, a venture capital company, led the new round. Other participants include investors like CapitalG, an arm of Google’s parent company, and Warburg Pincus, a private equity company; all three companies have previously invested in the security company. Among new investor companies that took part in the funding round, we name March Capital Partners and Telstra, a telecommunications provider in Australia.

CrowdStrike provides endpoint protection, threat intelligence and incident response through cloud-based endpoint protection and has aided the Democratic National Committee in its response to what is believed to be interference by Russia, according to New York Times.

The new round of money comes as the six-year-old company undergoes rapid growth, the online publication continues. CrowdStrike said subscriptions had grown 476% in 2016.