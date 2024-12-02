Crossword Cybersecurity to launch new family of machine-learning based security and anti-fraud products

Nixer CyberML is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud and in-app denial of service attacks.

The solution allows development teams to add machine learning based detection to online applications (online banking, ecommerce systems, ticket sites, critical business apps, etc.) that can learn to accurately distinguish between good and bad user behaviour.

This initial release designed for developers, includes the Nixer CyberML architecture, code libraries for Spring framework based applications, and a local Nixer CyberML Engine designed to help with credential protection functionality.

The Nixer CyberML Engine, stores and processes anonymous application event data, and contains the machine learning algorithms which determine whether events are normal or potentially malicious. Future versions of Nixer CyberML will give developers access to cloud-based machine learning algorithms.