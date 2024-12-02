Crossmatch unveils new fraud solution

The Crossmatch Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution provides the workflow and capability to drive accountability and traceability to assistance missions. Connecting biometrics to an assistance delivery record gives aid agencies the ability to target their efforts for maximum impact. By providing a method of accounting for who has received benefits, the Crossmatch solution allows for real-time monitoring of impact in the field.

Crossmatch is a provider of security and identity management solutions supporting the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets.