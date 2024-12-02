Crix integrates Yoti's biometric digital identity app

Yoti’s technology turns a physical government ID and biometric data into a secure digital identity in less than few minutes, and it can be applied to government IDs from more than 170 countries. It works with both Android and iOS systems.

As part of the agreement, Yoti’s facial recognition tech will help Crix verify customer identity, and perform AML checks. It uses 256-bit encryption to ensure a private and secure method of confirming identity with customers no longer having to show paper IDs. With this solution, users are in full control of their personal data, having the ability to consent to data sharing before any information is processed.