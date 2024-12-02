CRITICALSTART, SentinelOne team up to help customers respond to threats faster

Using the power of SentinelOne, an autonomous endpoint protection company, CRITICALSTART enables customers to centralise, ingest, and correlate 100% of their logs to ensure their environment is secure. CRITICALSTART’s MDR leverages a Trusted Behavior Registry to investigate every alert generated until they are classified as good or normal and can be safely resolved. Customers see every action our CYBERSOC analysts take, since the platform provides transparency across the entire process.

Customers will have access to the SentinelOne product with CRITICALSTART's MDR service through a bundled SKU to provide a simplified solution, with services and support. Furthermore, they will also have access to SentinelOne's ActiveEDR to contextualise and identify threat actors in real time while achieving a reduction in escalated alerts and 24x7 alert monitoring.