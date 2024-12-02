CRIF partners Know Your Customer





According to the official press release, the partnership will enable Know Your Customer to leverage CRIF’s customer network across 40 countries and 10,500 financial institutions to accelerate growth in new and existing global markets. The capital injection will allow Know Your Customer to broaden its product scope to target previously untapped sectors and extend the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation components within its platform.

Under the agreement, CRIF will expand its existing KYC data offering to include Know Your Customer’s cloud-based platform to power end-to-end digitisation of corporate onboarding for the global financial sector.