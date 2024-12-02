CRIF integrates WebID's digital identification processes

WebID Solutions offers companies software solutions with which customers can identify themselves securely. With the integration of these solutions, CRIF aims to expand its offering to include the portfolio of WebID Solutions and is relying on the security standards of the company when it comes to online identification. The strategic cooperation combines the range of services for credit assessment and risk management solutions from CRIF Germany with the product portfolio of online identification processes from WebID Solutions. The newly created know-your-customer (KYC) processes will enable them to support companies with digital onboarding in the future.





According to a CRIF Germany representative, the partners will develop solutions that meet the growing demand for digital onboarding services, seeing as digital contract conclusions are now the most important customer interface for companies in many industries. CRIF Germany is integrating the identification processes of WebID into its CRIF.Digital solution. This solution offers companies a customer journey-as-a-service solution that optimises their users’ digital path from initial contact to the conclusion of the contract according to their individual needs, be it with identification solutions, risk assessments, fraud prevention, or open banking interfaces.









Companies can choose the complete platform solution or the modules they need and integrate them into the existing processes. The cooperation with WebID enables CRIF Germany to offer another important component in the identification process with immediate effect. In this way, the collaboration will ensure a new level of security, which should lead to a more efficient customer experience. The range of corresponding solutions is now available for companies of all sizes and industries.

CRIF’s offers

CRIF supports companies and financial institutions in managing their Digital Customer Journey with integrated B2B2C identity, credit risk, and fraud prevention solutions from a single platform. CRIF Germany is part of the CRIF Group, which is active in 35+ countries, works with 70+ companies and 5,500+ experts, and is headquartered in Italy. CRIF supports numerous mail-order companies, online shops, and payment service providers with integrated solutions for identification, risk assessment, and fraud management at the key stages of processes for B2B2C clients.