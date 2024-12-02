Crif finalises the acquisition of Inventia

As per Biometric Update, Crif started buying shares in March 2019, however the purchase of the entire company will help Crif to boost its digital onboarding solution portfolio in a bid to deliver a faster customer experience for credit institutions, insurance companies, utilities and telcos, and their end-users.

Moreover, by leveraging Inventia’s tech, Crif planned to create its ‘Omnichannel Smart Onboarding’ platform for credit processes to speed up user experience in the ‘phygital’ (physical + digital) interaction, streamline digital experience, and provide compliance with KYC regulations and other customer authentication, and identification legislation.