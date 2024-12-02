Credorax, Payrexx partner to provide onboarding and smart acquiring services across Europe

According to the press release, the partnership will enable Payrexx to provide quick onboarding and personalised acquiring services for Swiss merchants, while bolstering Credorax’s presence in the Swiss region. Through the partnership, Credorax will work with Payrexx locally in Switzerland as a payment facilitator, and globally as a payment service provider (PSP). As a payment facilitator, Payrexx will have access to Credorax’s ‘Immediate Setup API’ functionality, allowing merchants to instantly set up sub merchants with a transaction scale.

Furthermore, Payrexx will retain ownership of the merchant relationship and continue to control the payment and onboarding experience with KYC and settlement reliance, enabling Payrexx to offer their merchants an improved onboarding using Credorax technology.

Overall, as a PSP, Payrexx merchants in Europe will have access to Credorax’s acquiring solution including quick onboarding, approval rate optimisation and analysis, value-added business services, and proactive 24/7 merchant account monitoring.