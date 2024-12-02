Creditreform expands blockchain-based digital identity proof

For the ‘Digital Trust’ project, Creditreform worked with the management consultancy company MaibornWolff on a marketable product. This was done with the help of digital evidence via a blockchain for onboarding processes of external employees. A first pilot went live in July 2020, followed by several iterations with Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) resulting in the launch of the ‘Identity-as-a-Service’ product ‘CrefoTrust’ in early 2021.

Current standards of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) are used. The new service also supports the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to implement principles of data sovereignty. According to a Creditreform representative, the company wants to expand on data processing for business-critical decisions, data sovereignty of users and process digitisation in the future.