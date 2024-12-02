Credit Libanais partners with Codebase Technologies and VISA

This initiative comes at a time when over 6 million Lebanese are struggling with utilising their debit and credit cards for purchases made abroad and online. Credit Libanais worked closely with the Lebanese Central Bank to get the approval on the first digital prepaid eKYC by a Lebanese bank, paving the way to offer the unbanked population a fully digital channel via a mobile application to instantly apply for a virtual prepaid card allowing people across Lebanon a quick and digital solution for international and online payments.

Built using Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc Suite, the solution will feature eKYC, omnichannel onboarding experiences, and enable Credit Libanais access to rapid customer acquisition and customers access to improved digital experiences. The Digibanc Suite’s modular and flexible architecture will support the necessary enterprise application interactivity requirements to ensure better communication between various Credit Libanais systems: the bank’s card management system, AML, email, and SMS gateways, in order to validate the information filled by the user.