Credit Karma selects Anodot to detect business incidents

Credit Karma tested multiple monitoring solutions and even considered developing a solution in-house to meet its needs, however found that Anodot’s solution was the best fit for its needs.

Pedro Silva, Credit Karma’s Senior Product Manager, pointed out that Anodot is especially useful for finding slow revenue leaks that might otherwise be hidden in the larger picture.

Credit Karma is a credit and financial management platform for US consumers available on the web and major mobile platforms.

Anodot is a company which provides analytics and automated anomaly detection system, using patented machine learning algorithms.