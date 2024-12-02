Credit card breach affects Disney World restaurants

As such, restaurants that are part of Landry’s — a restaurant corporation that owns and operates several dining locations across the US – have been impacted by a credit card breach, which affects cards that were swiped between 13 March and 17 October 2019. These restaurants include Rainforest Café, T-Rex Café, and Yak & Yeti Restaurant on Disney property.

Investigating the breach, Landry’s concluded that it took place when waitstaff used customer’s credit cards on devices that are utilised to enter kitchen and bar orders, which are different devices than the POS terminals for payment processing. The company removed the malware that caused it and implemented more security measures.

Moreover, Landry’s Select Club rewards cards and Walt Disney World MagicBands that are used for payment were not involved in the breach.