Creandum and N26 founders invest in Seon

Seon has developed anti-fraud software that is used by organisations such as Patreon and Airfrance. Seon has closed a EUR 10 million funding round with investors such as Swedish investor Creandum and N26 owners Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, which will aid in the company's growth.

The startup, which was created in 2017, provides anti-fraud software. The company's platform is designed to be easily installed and helps businesses to determine if accounts have been hacked or financial transactions are fraudulent. The firm currently has clients in the US, Asia, and Europe, and it intends to extend into Germany.