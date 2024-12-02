Crealogix introduces biometric e-banking app

The solution uses Apple’s TouchID or Samsung’s fingerprint sensor for authentication, saying that banks can now extend their services with the application.

Fingerprint authentication now replaces the first step in which customers enter their username and password in the company’s CLX.PortalApp mobile banking application. Customers can use the biometric login to view accounts, validate payment instructions and make stock market orders, among other features.

Crealogix is a software company based in Zurich, Switzerland, which provides software solutions in the fields of digital banking, e-payments, and e-learning. Crealogix focuses on the financial industry.