



In a bid to better protect its customers against threats, CPI teamed up with Rippleshot, which is a fraud prevention platform, to allow them to more efficiently prevent fraudulent activities before they occur and minimise the difficulties usually associated with the scam management experience. In addition, Rippleshot utilises artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) automation, and predictive analytics to detect and prevent credit and debit card fraud.











How will Rippleshot support CPI’s operations?

According to CPI’s officials, the collaboration with Rippleshot is set to make the firm’s customers’ businesses more efficient, while also adding increased value to CPI’s suite of digital solutions. With Rippleshot being a technology-forward solutions provider with a user-centric approach to minimising fraud, CPI’s customers are set to benefit from reduced costs associated with fraud loss, chargebacks and manual monitoring, as well as to increase profits and retain their position in the industry. Supported by a data consortium of over 5,000 financial institutions, Rippleshot’s fraud analytics platform detects fraud patterns to provide intelligence and rules to proactively identify emerging risks and block incidents before they arise. Also, the company focuses on allowing financial institutions to block high-risk merchants and moderate the impact of data breaches.



Furthermore, representatives from Rippleshot mentioned that the collaboration with CPI supports their company’s commitment to partnering and assisting financial institutions in better safeguarding their revenue and their account holders. Additionally, by teaming up with CPI and its partners, the company plans to help financial institutions proactively advance their fraud prevention measures through the use of a data-driven fraud management approach. CPI intends to equip financial institutions with Rippleshot’s risk score-based reissuance strategies that come as an addition to its expanding solutions, including digital card and push provisioning services.