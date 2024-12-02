CPI Card Group introduces Card@Once Ribbon Shredder

Many financial institutions rely upon Card@Once printers for instant card issuance. However, used printer ribbon panels can contain sensitive consumer data that must be securely and properly destroyed, before being disposed of.











CPI presents the Card@Once Ribbon Shredder, a user-friendly and compact desktop solution that employs advanced twisted micro-cut technology to effectively shred printer ribbon panels into minuscule, indistinguishable particles. Tailored to fit various popular brands of direct-to-card printer ribbons, CPI's Card@Once Ribbon Shredder delivers a secure solution for financial institutions to safeguard sensitive information while simplifying the disposal of used ribbon panels.

In a statement Rob Dixon, Vice President at CPI, said they are proud to introduce the Card@Once Ribbon Shredder as another solution in the payment life cycle, providing a convenient solution for the secure destruction of sensitive cardholder data. Relying on proven technology that has become trusted in the marketplace, their shredder delivers peace of mind and serves as a logical companion for all institutions offering instant issuance to their customers.

CPI’s Card@Once instant issuance solution is trusted by over 2,000 financial institutions across nearly 15,000 locations. Backed by real-time, 24/7 US-based customer support, Card@Once helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by expanding their service offerings and revenue-generating potential.





About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, they help customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands.

CPI serves clients across industry, size, and scale through its team of experienced employees and its network of high-security production and card services facilities – located in the United States.