Cowbell secures USD 60 million





Following this announcement, the company will focus on its mission to near-term operating profitability, as the new capital is expected to be leveraged to fuel growth with new products, new geographic regions, as well as resilience services. The Series C equity investment was led by Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a global multi-line insurer.

In addition, Cowbell is expected to continue its focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











The investment in Cowbell underscores Zurich’s commitment to supporting businesses with improved and secure cyber protection and resilience solutions, particularly within the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and middle market segments, where firms are exposed to cyber risks more. At the same time, the initiative also aligns with Zurich’s plan to leverage optimised technology and expertise to address the evolving complexities and challenges of cyber risk management.

As cyber threats remain a major concern for businesses and companies due to their constantly evolving nature, Zurich will also focus on investing in the process of improving cyber capabilities and building a strong support system for customers. Cowbell, which uses a data-centric approach to risk management, will continue to provide risk assessments, actively monitor threats, and develop their expertise in order to boost cyber resilience for partners and clients.

Cowbell is set to also double down on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and GenAI, in order to offer optimised transparency to cyber risks. At the same time, the financial institution will focus on facilitating smarter decision-making processes and raising cyber resiliency standards for brokers and businesses around the world.



