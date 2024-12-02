Covault launches app and digital identity platform

Covaults product uses key encryption linked to the users biometric signature on their device, enabling the user to digitally protect their sensitive information from being accessed without their authorization. Every Covault user gets a free verified identity account, to access and register for services that require higher assurance levels of identity verification.

The service is targeted to both consumers and businesses. For consumers it means that only they control the key that digitally protects their sensitive information with their biometric. With this, consumers can now privately share their personal documents and even include a time constraint. Customers will be able to install the app onto their smartphone and then load up their personal data.For businesses it means being able to leverage Covault for bank level Know Your Customer service, enabling them to verify customer identities.

Covault is built on Private Key and AES 256 Encryption and offers automatic document ingestion via camera or web upload, instant document and identity verification, multifactor authentication and passwordless login.