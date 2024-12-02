Corra, Signifyd to couple customer experience with guaranteed fraud protection

Corra is a digital agency serving retailers on Magento Commerce and other ecommerce platforms, working with marquee fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands around the world, meaning its clients are moving into international markets. These retailers require fraud protection that has enterprise-scale performance and employs advanced machine learning to keep up with the constantly changing tactics of sophisticated fraudsters.

Signifyd backs its approvals with a 100% financial guarantee so merchants are made whole for any approved order that turns out to be fraudulent. Signifyd can make that promise because of its machine-learning fraud solution, which determines the legitimacy of orders in milliseconds by combining big data from merchant transactions and third-party providers with manual fraud reviews. The solution protects merchants from chargebacks while allowing them to ship more orders.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.