Coro secures USD 100 mln funding round

Coro’s Series D brings the total funds raised to USD 255 million since 2022. The new investment will reinforce Coro’s market dominance and accelerate its mission to augment SMEs and their service providers with enterprise-grade cybersecurity that’s accessible to all.











Equipping SMEs with cutting-edge cybersecurity

Coro is an all-in-one cybersecurity solution offering an enterprise-grade security software platform to SMEs covering endpoint protection, email & user protection, and network & cloud protection. According to the press release, SMEs are facing increasing volumes and complexity of cyber attacks, and lack affordable solutions to help them adequately protect their tech stack. The company’s easy-to-use platform enables IT teams and their partners to be protected 24/7 in an automated and affordable way.

Coro’s dedication to protecting and empowering SMEs has been a cornerstone of its success, driving remarkable growth and catapulting Coro to a market leadership position within a few short years. In 2023, Coro expanded its customer base across every industry vertical, achieving 3X year-over-year growth for a record fifth year in a row.

The new funding will be used to:

Accelerate global expansion by establishing local marketing and channel teams and investing in brand awareness to support Coro’s international partners;

Empower channel partners: Coro will further strengthen its channel partner program, providing additional support and resources for its North American MSP and reseller network;

Fuel product innovation: Coro will continue to develop industry-leading security solutions tailored specifically for the SME market through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, following the successful acquisition of Privatise in 2023.





Officials from Coro said that now that Coro is an established cybersecurity player for the SME market, the next step in their journey is to offer this radical approach to as many organisations as possible. The best way they can enable this is through their global network of partners, who can launch Coro’s ease of use and simplicity at scale, bringing the current chaos of managing cybersecurity to a halt.