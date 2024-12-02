



The ISO 42001 standard, introduced in 2023, provides a structured framework for implementing and managing trustworthy AI systems. It mandates strict controls over AI bias mitigation, ethical use, risk management, and resilience, spanning the entire AI lifecycle. The standard also aligns with key legislative frameworks such as the EU AI Act and the UK Government’s National AI Strategy.











In achieving this certification, Corlytics positions itself alongside a limited number of global technology companies, distinguishing its end-to-end AI governance strategy from peers. Unlike other organisations that focus AI efforts narrowly on product development, Corlytics has embedded its AI Management System across six core business areas, demonstrating a holistic and enterprise-wide approach to AI ethics and accountability.





Industry demand for secure and compliant AI systems

The certification comes at a time when concerns around AI security are intensifying. Recent warnings from major financial institutions have highlighted vulnerabilities in third-party AI software, particularly around the risks of rushing new features at the expense of cybersecurity. ISO 42001 responds to these concerns by offering a globally recognised framework for building secure, transparent, and traceable AI systems.

By achieving zero non-conformities in its audit, Corlytics has set a new benchmark for the regtech sector in secure and ethical AI integration. The company’s AI-by-design approach is already deployed in regulatory solutions used by 40% of the world’s 30 largest banks. Corlytics processes over 30 million pages of regulation annually, enabling financial institutions to stay compliant amid rapidly evolving global requirements.

The ISO 42001 certification follows a year of significant growth for Corlytics, supported by private equity firm Verdane, which acquired a majority stake in 2023. Since then, the company has expanded its AI governance capabilities across the organisation. All processes, technologies, and acquisitions are now governed under a unified AI Management System.