ControlScan, iScan Online in mobile security deal

The joint companies have created ProTect Mobile, a tool for securing Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. ProTect Mobile is a single-source scanning solution for security vulnerabilities, faulty configurations and sensitive data such as credit card information, social security numbers and protected health information (PHI). Device integrity and management features are also included, allowing the business owner to spot a critically vulnerable “jailbroken” or “rooted” device, and to locate, lock and wipe a device that has been lost or stolen.

Widespread, business-level adoption of tablets and smartphones has drawn the attention of hackers. According to IT security vendor Kaspersky, there are 10 million malicious applications circulating for Android devices alone.

ControlScan delivers payment solutions to a global network of merchant service providers and the small businesses they serve. The company’s approach to secure hosted payment and PCI compliance solutions leverages technology, education and services to provide numerous options for its customers.

iScan Online provides BYOD and mobile device security for detecting vulnerabilities, configuration, compliance (PCI, HIPAA) and Data Discovery on mobile and traditional computing devices.

